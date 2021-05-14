Warburg Research Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.86 ($118.66).

ETR VAR1 opened at €112.40 ($132.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.63. Varta has a 1-year low of €72.45 ($85.24) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

