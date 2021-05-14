Warner Music Group Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $33.57 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

