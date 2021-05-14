Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

