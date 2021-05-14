Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Linda Baddour Sells 1,249 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WAT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,921. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $320.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

