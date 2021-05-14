Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $6.22. 16,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,573. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $310.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

WVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

