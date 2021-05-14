Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $338.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $328.00 to $338.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.52.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $295.27 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wayfair by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after acquiring an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.