Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $301.00 and last traded at $301.00. 64,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,912,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.94.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.
The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.87.
In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after purchasing an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wayfair (NYSE:W)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
