Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $301.00 and last traded at $301.00. 64,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,912,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after purchasing an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

