Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $400.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.52.
Shares of W stock traded up $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $300.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,203. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.87.
In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
