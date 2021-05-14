Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $400.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.52.

Shares of W stock traded up $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $300.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,203. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

