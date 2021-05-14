Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,184,000 after buying an additional 743,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 281,888 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,048,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 266,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

