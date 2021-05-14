Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $112,000 in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

