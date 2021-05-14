Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $85,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.