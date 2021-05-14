Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

