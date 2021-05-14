Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

