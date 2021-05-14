Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

