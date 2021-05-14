Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $75.26 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61.

