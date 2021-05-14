Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 0.2% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $328.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average of $288.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

