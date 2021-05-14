Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.