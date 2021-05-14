Wedbush Securities Inc Buys 27,285 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 298 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,056.20.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 102 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $687.48.

On Thursday, April 8th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,145.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 292 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,810.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,465 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $8,555.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710.00.

NYSE JMP opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. JMP Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

