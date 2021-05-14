Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM):

4/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:STM opened at €28.89 ($33.99) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.53.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

