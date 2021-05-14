WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

WELL opened at C$6.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.25. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.33.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

