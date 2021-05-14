Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $25.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of WES traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,689,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after acquiring an additional 217,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 227,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

