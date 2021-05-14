Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $92.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNW. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

PNW opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

