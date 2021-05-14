Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of PNW opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

