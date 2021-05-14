Wells Fargo & Company Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $133.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.92.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.60. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.