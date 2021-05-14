West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

NYSE DHR opened at $252.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

