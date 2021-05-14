West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

