West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 30,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,207.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,385.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,182.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

