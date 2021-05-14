Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.15. 12,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,821. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

