WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRK opened at $60.45 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

