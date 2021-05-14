Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of WTE opened at C$19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$13.12 and a 12-month high of C$21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.63.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.77 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

