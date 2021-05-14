WHALE (WHALE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $552,340.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. WHALE has a market cap of $130.45 million and $552,340.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $23.08 or 0.00045339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00084733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00614122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00235510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005014 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.15 or 0.01218239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.52 or 0.01085399 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

