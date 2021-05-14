Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer Sells 45,793 Shares

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc R. Bitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80.

NYSE WHR opened at $246.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 16.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

