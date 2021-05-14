WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $16.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00065728 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014347 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 923,190,780 coins and its circulating supply is 723,190,779 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.