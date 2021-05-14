Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Shares Down 7.5%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 1,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

WHITF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.