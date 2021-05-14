WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $312.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

