Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

