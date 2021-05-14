WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Raised to $2.90

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.80 to $2.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WLDBF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded WildBrain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.53.

WLDBF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 51,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

