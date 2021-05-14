William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Switch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

