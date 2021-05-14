William Blair Begins Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR opened at $488.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,067.33 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.86.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.