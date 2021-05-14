William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGO. HSBC raised their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

