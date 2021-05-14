William Blair Comments on Nautilus, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NLS. Roth Capital downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NLS stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $505.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nautilus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nautilus by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

