William Blair Weighs in on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a report released on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARGO. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

ARGO opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

