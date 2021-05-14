William Byron Jr. Bright Sells 5,898 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KBR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 112,503 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

