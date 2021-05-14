William Byron Jr. Bright Sells 5,898 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:KBR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $42.71.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KBR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 112,503 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
