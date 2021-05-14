William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarineMax alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 208.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 39.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.