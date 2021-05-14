Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 525 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.03.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

