Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.31

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.31 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 186.45 ($2.44). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 184.30 ($2.41), with a volume of 5,723,830 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.33 ($2.60).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 45.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

