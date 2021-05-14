Wolfe Research Upgrades Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to “Outperform”

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of FOUR opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,977 shares of company stock valued at $298,975,627. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

