Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WWW. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

