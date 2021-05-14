Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114,724.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $762,142.50 and approximately $114,724.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,845.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.77 or 0.07919657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.11 or 0.02590424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00648608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00213338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.12 or 0.00822329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00646546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00615388 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

