Workhorse Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

WKHS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

